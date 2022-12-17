Rock Island Alleman rolls like thunder over Annawan 58-37

Rock Island Alleman showed it had the juice to douse Annawan in a points barrage during a 58-37 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 17.
Last season, Annawan and Rock Island Alleman faced off on December 18, 2021 at Annawan High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo and Annawan took on Seneca on December 10 at Seneca High School. For more, click here.
