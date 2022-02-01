Rock Island Alleman survives competitive clash with Port Byron Riverdale 55-46

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rock Island Alleman wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-46 over Port Byron Riverdale at Port Byron Riverdale High on February 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Sherrard and Rock Island Alleman took on Rock Island on January 27 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
