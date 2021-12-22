Rock Island Alleman tops Ottawa Marquette 48-34

Rock Island Alleman tipped and eventually toppled Ottawa Marquette 48-34 on December 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The start wasn't the problem for Ottawa Marquette, who began with a 25-21 edge over Rock Island Alleman through the end of the first quarter.
Rock Island Alleman broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-25 lead over Ottawa Marquette.
