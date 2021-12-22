Rock Island Alleman tops Ottawa Marquette 48-34

Rock Island Alleman tipped and eventually toppled Ottawa Marquette 48-34 on December 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Ottawa Marquette, who began with a 25-21 edge over Rock Island Alleman through the end of the first quarter.

Rock Island Alleman broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-25 lead over Ottawa Marquette.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

