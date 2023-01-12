Rock Island claims gritty victory against East Moline United Township 59-52

Rock Island showed its poise to outlast a game East Moline United Township squad for a 59-52 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Rock Island and East Moline United Township squared off with January 13, 2022 at Rock Island High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, East Moline United Township faced off against Bettendorf and Rock Island took on Eldridge North Scott on January 7 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
