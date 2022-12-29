Rock Island knocks off Bloomington 41-40

Rock Island derailed Bloomington's hopes after a 41-40 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Rock Island opened with a 11-7 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Purple Raiders climbed back to within 19-18.
Bloomington took the lead 29-27 to start the final quarter.
The Rocks put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-11 edge in the final quarter.
