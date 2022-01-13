 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island overcomes East Moline United Township in competitive affair 49-45
Rock Island overcomes East Moline United Township in competitive affair 49-45

Rock Island broke on top and refused to fold in holding off East Moline United Township 49-45 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 13.

East Moline United Township came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Rock Island 41-35.

In recent action on January 8, Rock Island faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and East Moline United Township took on Pekin on January 3 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

