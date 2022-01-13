Rock Island overcomes East Moline United Township in competitive affair 49-45

Rock Island broke on top and refused to fold in holding off East Moline United Township 49-45 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 13.

East Moline United Township came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Rock Island 41-35.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.