Rock Island pounds out steady beat in win over Galesburg 50-42

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rock Island's locker room after Thursday's 50-42 win against Galesburg in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Rock Island moved in front of Galesburg 15-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Rocks' shooting jumped to a 29-25 lead over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.
The Rocks' edge showed as they carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 29, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 29 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.
