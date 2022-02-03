 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island pounds out steady beat in win over Galesburg 50-42

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rock Island's locker room after Thursday's 50-42 win against Galesburg in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Rock Island moved in front of Galesburg 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks' shooting jumped to a 29-25 lead over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.

The Rocks' edge showed as they carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 29, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 29 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News