Rock Island survives taut tilt with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41

Rock Island didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 8.
The Spartans started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over the Rocks at the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 22-20 at halftime over the Rocks.
The Rocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over the Spartans.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Rock Island put the game on ice.
