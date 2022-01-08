Rock Island survives taut tilt with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41

Rock Island didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 8.

The Spartans started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over the Rocks at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 22-20 at halftime over the Rocks.

The Rocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over the Spartans.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Rock Island put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.