Rock Island survives taut tilt with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41
Rock Island survives taut tilt with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41

Rock Island didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 42-41 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 8.

Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Normal in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Spartans started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over the Rocks at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 22-20 at halftime over the Rocks.

The Rocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over the Spartans.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Rock Island put the game on ice.

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

