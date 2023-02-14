Yes, Rock Island looked relaxed while edging Dixon, but no autographs please after its 45-44 victory on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Rock Island jumped in front of Dixon 14-1 to begin the second quarter.

The Dukes & Duchesses stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 19-16.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Dixon climbed back to within 27-25.

The Dukes & Duchesses tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 19-18 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

