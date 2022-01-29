Rock Island's convoy passes Geneseo 52-41

Rock Island notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Geneseo 52-41 on January 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Rocks' shooting jumped to a 26-22 lead over the Maple Leafs at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rock Island and Geneseo locked in a 33-33 stalemate.

