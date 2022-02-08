Ruh-Roh, Central DeWitt shuts down Eldridge North Scott 73-36

Central DeWitt offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Eldridge North Scott with an all-around effort during this 73-36 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Sabers made the first move by forging a 26-3 margin over the Lancers after the first quarter.
In recent action on February 1, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Assumption and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport Central on February 1 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
