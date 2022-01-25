 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruh-Roh, West Branch shuts down Tipton 51-20
0 Comments

Ruh-Roh, West Branch shuts down Tipton 51-20

  • 0

West Branch offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tipton with an all-around effort during this 51-20 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.

In recent action on January 20, Tipton faced off against Iowa City Regina and West Branch took on Durant on January 13 at Durant High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News