Sabers' sizzling start puts Muskies away

In less than eight minutes of play, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team found itself already at an 18-point disadvantage to the Class 4A eighth-ranked Central DeWitt Sabers.

Though the Muskies were able to hold the fourth-quarter scoring to a seven-point stalemate between the sides, Central DeWitt cruised to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Muscatine High School on Friday night, taking the final, 62-29.

It wasn’t until junior Jazmeriah Jones hit a 3-pointer 2 ½ minutes into the second quarter that the Muskies got on the scoreboard. At that point, Central DeWitt led 24-3.

Muscatine (5-14, 4-12 MAC) had trouble early on with the size of the Sabers’ 6-foot-4 center Kylee DeVore, as the senior made an impact on both ends of the court, making her first two shots of the game plus a pair of free throws, a rebound and three blocks all in the opening quarter, at which point Central DeWitt (15-4, 12-4 MAC) led 18-0.

“(Central DeWitt) was blocking all of our shots,” Muscatine head coach John McBride said. “There were a lot of other things, you just can’t let a team like that keep widening the gap and get some kind of momentum. It just never went our way.”

Though Muscatine managed to hold DeVore to two points in each of the following three quarters, the Sabers never let up, behind its pair of Division I commits in Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach, along with superb freshman Lauren Walker.

“We’re like every other team this time of year, just trying to really be playing our best basketball,” Central DeWitt head coach Justin Shiltz said. “Over the last several weeks, we’ve beaten some really good teams and have started to play well.

“Coach McBride does a great job. We just came off the bus tonight with the right mindset and it showed right away.”

Walker owned the third period by scoring 10 of her 13 in the period and contributed elsewhere throughout with three rebounds and three assists, ending the game 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 7 from range.

Her first 3 of the game came in the closing minutes of the second, which sparked a span over the middle two quarters where she made five of eight shots.

Veach, a senior Illinois State commit, scored seven of her nine points in the first as the Sabers put the early blitz on.

Meadows, who’s headed for Western Illinois next season, demonstrated her all-around game early on as well, going for five points, three assists and two rebounds in the first, alone. The senior point guard ended with 14 points and five assists (both game highs) as well as four rebounds.

“At the beginning of the season, we came in with a new coach (Shiltz) and new system, it was a little rough at first (this season)” Meadows said. “But I think we’ve really started to do well with it in practice and it’s carried over into games. Really, everyone is stepping up, everyone is putting up numbers for us and that’s huge.

“(Muscatine) plays a good zone and we knew we had to be ready at the 3-point line, and we were tonight and with Kylee’s size inside, we were able to get it inside, too. With the height we have and the guard play, when we’re all ready to play and at our best, I think we’re really hard to stop.”

After the Jones 3 gave Muscatine its first points, Meadows answered with a deep ball of her own.

Muscatine’s Sophia Thomas added a second Muskie triple shortly thereafter, but only two points each from Jones and junior Becca Haag closed out the first-half scoring for the home side as the Sabers took a 37-8 lead into halftime.

“We’re preparing to play the best teams,” said Shiltz. “We could be an injury away from some of the girls that were playing toward the end tonight really being counted on. We’re not taking anybody for granted. We respect everybody and just try to play as best we can.”

Muscatine plays its final regular-season home game on Tuesday against MAC foe Bettendorf.

“Even when we hit (the first two 3s), I thought we could maybe crawl back in it,” said McBride. “But they got a couple of run-outs on us … I know those two (Central DeWitt) Division I kids are good players, but a couple of their role players can play. That Walker kid can shoot it.

“When you get down, it starts to get away from you mentally. At halftime, we talked about how important it was to keep fighting. And I was proud of them for doing that.”

Central DeWitt 62, Muscatine 29

CENTRAL DEWITT (15-4, 12-4 MAC) -- Allie Meadows 6-14 0-2 14, Lauren Walker 5-10 0-0 13, Kylee DeVore 4-5 4-4 12, Taylor Veach 4-9 0-0 9, Hannah Palzkill 2-5 0-0 5, Reagan Hofer 2-5 0-0 4, Paige Owens 1-3 0-0 3, Avery Voss 0-1 2-2 2, EmmaGrace Hartman 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Butler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 4-10 62.

MUSCATINE (5-14, 4-12 MAC) -- Jazmeriah Jones 4-8 0-0 9, Grace Bode 2-6 0-0 5, Meredith Connor 1-3 0-0 3, Ella Schroeder 1-1 1-1 3, Sophia Thomas 1-5 0-0 3, Ashlyn McGinnis 0-0 2-2 2, Becca Haag 1-2 0-0 2, Ysabel Lerma 1-2 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Annie Zillig 0-2 0-0 0, Karly Ricketts 0-4 0-0 0, Brylee Seaman 0-1 0-0 0, Mya Jansen 0-9 0-0 0. Totals 10-44 3-3 29.

CD;18;19;18;7;--;62

MUS;0;8;14;7;--;29

3-point goals -- CD 8-24 (Walker 3-7, Meadows 2-6, Owens 1-1, Veach 1-3, Palzkill 1-3, Butler 0-2, Hartman 0-1 Hofer 0-1); MUS 4-22 (Connor 1-1, Thomas 1-4, Bode 1-3, Jones 1-2, Ricketts 0-3, Jansen 0-7, Lerma 0-1, Holmes 0-1). Assists -- CD 16 (Meadows 5, Hartman 4); MUS 7 (McGinnis 3, Thomas 2). Rebounds -- CD 39 (Hofer 7, Veach 5); MUS 18 (Bode 4). Turnovers -- CD 14; MUS 17. Fouls -- CD 4; MUS 8. Fouled out -- none.

