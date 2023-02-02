Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Sherrard still prevailed 57-43 against Monmouth-Roseville on February 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Sherrard and Monmouth-Roseville played in a 60-45 game on February 3, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Sherrard faced off against Princeton . For more, click here. Monmouth-Roseville took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 26 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. Click here for a recap.

