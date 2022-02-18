 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrard denies Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's challenge 45-28

Sherrard trucked Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on the road to a 45-28 victory on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Sherrard made the first move by forging a 12-9 margin over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central after the first quarter.

Recently on February 3 , Sherrard squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

