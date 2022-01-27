 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrard knocks out victory on Port Byron Riverdale 43-24
Sherrard knocks out victory on Port Byron Riverdale 43-24

No quarter was granted as Sherrard blunted Port Byron Riverdale's plans 43-24 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 22, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Fulton and Sherrard took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 18 at Sherrard High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

