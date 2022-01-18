Sherrard overpowers Port Byron Riverdale in thorough beating 61-15

Sherrard handled Port Byron Riverdale 61-15 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Tigers' shooting jumped on top to a 33-4 lead over the Rams at the intermission.
Recently on January 13 , Sherrard squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
