Sherrard severs Monmouth-Roseville's hopes 60-45

Sherrard collected a 60-45 victory over Monmouth-Roseville on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 27 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.
