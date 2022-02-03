 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrard severs Monmouth-Roseville's hopes 60-45

Sherrard collected a 60-45 victory over Monmouth-Roseville on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 29, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 27 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

