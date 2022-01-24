Sherrard survives competitive clash with Taylor Ridge Rockridge 36-32

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sherrard wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 36-32 over Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sherrard took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 18 at Sherrard High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Rockets took a 19-17 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.
The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 19-13 advantage in the frame.
