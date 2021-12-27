Sherrard survives taut tilt with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34

A tight-knit tilt turned in Sherrard's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Sherrard darted in front of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers kept an 18-17 intermission margin at the Cyclones' expense.
The Cyclones took the lead 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Sherrard, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-6 fourth quarter, too.
