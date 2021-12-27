Sherrard survives taut tilt with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34

A tight-knit tilt turned in Sherrard's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Sherrard darted in front of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers kept an 18-17 intermission margin at the Cyclones' expense.

The Cyclones took the lead 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Sherrard, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-6 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.