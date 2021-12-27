 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sherrard survives taut tilt with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34
0 comments

Sherrard survives taut tilt with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34

{{featured_button_text}}

A tight-knit tilt turned in Sherrard's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Sherrard darted in front of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers kept an 18-17 intermission margin at the Cyclones' expense.

The Cyclones took the lead 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Sherrard, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-6 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on December 18 , Sherrard squared up on Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News