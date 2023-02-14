Sherrard recorded a big victory over Orion 51-29 at Sherrard High on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Sherrard and Orion played in a 46-23 game on December 6, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville . Click here for a recap. Orion took on Galva on February 9 at Galva High School. For more, click here.

