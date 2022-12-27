Sherrard wallops St. Joseph-Ogden 53-30

Sherrard's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Joseph-Ogden 53-30 at Sherrard High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Sherrard darted in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a thin 28-19 gap over the Spartans at the half.

Sherrard charged to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.