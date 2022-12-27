 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrard wallops St. Joseph-Ogden 53-30

Sherrard's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Joseph-Ogden 53-30 at Sherrard High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Sherrard darted in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a thin 28-19 gap over the Spartans at the half.

Sherrard charged to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

