Some kind of impressive: Bellevue pounds Goose Lake Northeast 64-37

Bellevue showed it had the juice to douse Goose Lake Northeast in a points barrage during a 64-37 win in Iowa girls basketball action on January 27.
The last time Goose Lake Northeast and Bellevue played in a 61-59 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Wapello and Bellevue took on Camanche on January 20 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.
