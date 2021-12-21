 Skip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Central DeWitt pounds Muscatine 71-38
Some kind of impressive: Central DeWitt pounds Muscatine 71-38

Yes, Central DeWitt looked superb in beating Muscatine, but no autographs please after its 71-38 victory at Central Dewitt High on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Central DeWitt opened with a 31-20 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

In recent action on December 14, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Davenport Assumption on December 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

