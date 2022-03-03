Some kind of impressive: Johnston pounds Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 64-44

Johnston showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 64-44 in Iowa girls basketball action on March 3.

The first quarter gave the Dragons an 18-8 lead over the Spartans.

The Dragons' shooting jumped to a 30-20 lead over the Spartans at the half.

Johnston's rule showed as it carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.