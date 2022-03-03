 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Johnston pounds Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 64-44

Johnston showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 64-44 in Iowa girls basketball action on March 3.

The first quarter gave the Dragons an 18-8 lead over the Spartans.

The Dragons' shooting jumped to a 30-20 lead over the Spartans at the half.

Johnston's rule showed as it carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

