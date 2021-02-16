Souhrada shoots Wilton into regional semifinals

WILTON, Iowa — Wilton’s Peyton Souhrada had little issue with shooting a 3-pointer Tuesday night, going 5-for-10.
With a two-point lead in the final five seconds, Souhrada was fouled and sent to the line for her only two free throw attempts of the night.
Swish. Swish.
Those two makes from the charity stripe were the final points of her season-high 17 that iced the Class 2A regional quarterfinal for the Beavers over Durant 47-43 at Wilton High School.
“I wanted to shoot the ball, score as many points as I can,” Souhrada said. “After I made the second (3) in a row, I knew I had it in me. As soon as my teammates passed the ball, I was ready to go.”
A date against No. 6 Bellevue, a 58-27 winner over Northeast, awaits on Friday in the regional semifinal at Bellevue. Wilton was within one point after three quarters in the regular season meeting, but the Comets pulled away in the fourth to triumph.
“We’ll have a game plan ready and hopefully they’ll be ready to go,” Beavers coach Jake Souhrada said. “We’re in the final 32. Hopefully that’ll carry over and we’ll play hard.”
Each time the RVC and Highway-10 rivals squared off this season, the margin decreased. The postseason opener was no different.
Wilton (12-10) led for the entire fourth quarter and never let the Wildcats get over the hump. It forced 16 turnovers, including four in the fourth that helped bring the lead up to five midway through the period.
Isabelle DeLong then buried a trifecta to bring Durant (3-18) to within 43-41. Ally Happ, who ended her junior season with a 17-point, 12-rebound double double, went 1-of-2 from the line twice to make it 45-43.
“They had a couple of stretches where they had the press on and it bothered us,” Wildcats head coach Ross DeLong said. “You have a team that’s had a season like this, when you have a lot of downfalls, it is hard to come out and play hard. Everything we drew up, we executed. Just a matter of making shots.”
Peyton Souhrada had the utmost confidence, despite a 61% clip from the line entering the night, on making both free throws.
“I knew we had it in the bag,” she said. “I was so proud of my team, so excited for us.”
Happ’s desperation 3-point shot fell way short and the Beavers cheered on their way into the locker room. Kelsey Drake finished with 13 points while Ella Caffrey chipped in nine.
“It was a good battle for us,” coach Souhrada said. “They’re great athletes, they know how to win. I’m very proud.”
Wilton led by three at the half despite going 8-for-26 from the field in the opening 16 minutes. Durant took a one-point lead with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third with a 6-0 run.
The Beavers answered with a 7-0 spurt to take a four-point cushion that was eventually cut in half to end the third.
“After every shot, it went back and forth,” Peyton Souhrada said. “We worked so hard and we came up with some new plays to get (past) them.”
Happ and freshman Isabelle DeLong, who finished with 10 points, will return next winter for Durant. Nicole Brown, a guard who contributed 12 points, is one of three senior starters graduating.
“My focus is going to be trying to start with the offseason stuff (sooner),” coach DeLong said. “We got a good core coming back, we just got to build off where we’re at now.”