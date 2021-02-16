Souhrada shoots Wilton into regional semifinals

Wilton (12-10) led for the entire fourth quarter and never let the Wildcats get over the hump. It forced 16 turnovers, including four in the fourth that helped bring the lead up to five midway through the period.

Isabelle DeLong then buried a trifecta to bring Durant (3-18) to within 43-41. Ally Happ, who ended her junior season with a 17-point, 12-rebound double double, went 1-of-2 from the line twice to make it 45-43.

“They had a couple of stretches where they had the press on and it bothered us,” Wildcats head coach Ross DeLong said. “You have a team that’s had a season like this, when you have a lot of downfalls, it is hard to come out and play hard. Everything we drew up, we executed. Just a matter of making shots.”

Peyton Souhrada had the utmost confidence, despite a 61% clip from the line entering the night, on making both free throws.

“I knew we had it in the bag,” she said. “I was so proud of my team, so excited for us.”

Happ’s desperation 3-point shot fell way short and the Beavers cheered on their way into the locker room. Kelsey Drake finished with 13 points while Ella Caffrey chipped in nine.