Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolls like thunder over Port Byron Riverdale 51-21

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned its community's accolades after a 51-21 win over Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 27.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 22-11 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

