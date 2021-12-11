Springville soars over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48 in Iowa girls basketball on December 11.

Springville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-30 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep.

