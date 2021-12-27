St. Charles North edges Moline in snug affair 55-54

With little to no wiggle room, St. Charles North nosed past Moline 55-54 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on December 23 , Moline squared up on Sterling in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The North Stars made the first move by forging a 55-54 margin over the Maroons after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.