St. Joseph-Ogden plants its flag on Port Byron Riverdale 56-16

St. Joseph-Ogden jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 56-16 win over Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Spartans thundered in front of the Rams 38-10 to begin the second quarter.
St. Joseph-Ogden took charge in front of Port Byron Riverdale 50-16 to begin the fourth quarter.
