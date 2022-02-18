 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stopped cold: Geneseo thwarts Rock Island's quest 62-48

Stretched out and finally snapped, Geneseo put just enough pressure on Rock Island to earn a 62-48 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 18.

The Maple Leafs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-18 lead over the Rocks.

In recent action on February 9, Geneseo faced off against Moline and Rock Island took on Quincy on February 10 at Quincy High School. For a full recap, click here.

