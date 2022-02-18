Storm warning: Brimfield unleashes full fury on Annawan 67-39

Yes, Brimfield looked superb in beating Annawan, but no autographs please after its 67-39 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 10, Brimfield faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Annawan took on Galva on February 12 at Annawan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.