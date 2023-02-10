Davenport North handled Davenport Central 62-19 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Davenport Central and Davenport North squared off with December 7, 2021 at Davenport Central High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 6, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton . For results, click here. Davenport North took on Davenport West on February 3 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.