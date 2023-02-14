Durant had no answers as Iowa City Regina compiled a 77-51 victory on February 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 22-9 lead over Durant.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Wildcats inched back to a 35-25 deficit.

Iowa City Regina stormed to a 58-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Regals held on with a 19-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off with January 28, 2022 at Durant High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Durant faced off against Wilton. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.