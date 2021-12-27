 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm warning: Taylor Ridge Rockridge rains down on Kewanee Wethersfield 60-25
0 comments

Storm warning: Taylor Ridge Rockridge rains down on Kewanee Wethersfield 60-25

{{featured_button_text}}

Kewanee Wethersfield had no answers as Taylor Ridge Rockridge roared to a 60-25 victory at Kewanee Wethersfield High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 18, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Sherrard and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Moline on December 21 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News