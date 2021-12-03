Storm warning: West Liberty rains down on Durant 59-27

West Liberty's river of points eventually washed away Durant in a 59-27 offensive cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball on December 3.
The Comets made the first move by forging a 19-6 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
West Liberty's shooting stormed to a 39-10 lead over Durant at the intermission.
West Liberty's authority showed as it carried a 53-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
