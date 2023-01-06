 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley owns Central DeWitt in huge victory 66-29

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Central DeWitt 66-29 in Iowa girls basketball on January 6.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt squared off with December 3, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

