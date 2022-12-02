 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Iowa City Regina owns Camanche in huge victory 70-25

Iowa City Regina delivered all the smoke to disorient Camanche and flew away with a 70-25 win on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Camanche played in a 53-12 game on December 10, 2021. Click here for a recap

