Taking on water: Rock Island sinks Rock Island Alleman 54-40

Rock Island grabbed a 54-40 victory at the expense of Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Rock Island moved in front of Rock Island Alleman 20-18 to begin the second quarter.
Rock Island kept a 25-23 half margin at Rock Island Alleman's expense.
The Rocks' influence showed as they carried a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 2 , Rock Island squared up on Moline in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
