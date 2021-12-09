 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taking on water: Rock Island sinks Rock Island Alleman 54-40
0 comments

Taking on water: Rock Island sinks Rock Island Alleman 54-40

{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island grabbed a 54-40 victory at the expense of Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Rock Island moved in front of Rock Island Alleman 20-18 to begin the second quarter.

Rock Island kept a 25-23 half margin at Rock Island Alleman's expense.

The Rocks' influence showed as they carried a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 2 , Rock Island squared up on Moline in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News