Taylor Ridge Rockridge barely beats Monmouth United 20-15

Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed its poise to outlast a game Monmouth United squad for a 20-15 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 3.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth United squared off with December 4, 2021 at Monmouth United High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.