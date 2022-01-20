Taylor Ridge Rockridge darts by Port Byron Riverdale in easy victory 53-20

Taylor Ridge Rockridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Port Byron Riverdale with an all-around effort during this 53-20 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 20.
Recently on January 10 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Orion in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.