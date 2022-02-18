 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Ridge Rockridge denies Monmouth-Roseville's challenge 56-37

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge trucked Monmouth-Roseville on the road to a 56-37 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 18.

In recent action on February 10, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Brimfield and Monmouth-Roseville took on Sherrard on February 3 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.

The Rockets opened with a 16-11 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting jumped to a 28-18 lead over Monmouth-Roseville at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News