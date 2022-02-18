Taylor Ridge Rockridge denies Monmouth-Roseville's challenge 56-37

Taylor Ridge Rockridge trucked Monmouth-Roseville on the road to a 56-37 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 18.
In recent action on February 10, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Brimfield and Monmouth-Roseville took on Sherrard on February 3 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.
The Rockets opened with a 16-11 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting jumped to a 28-18 lead over Monmouth-Roseville at the intermission.
