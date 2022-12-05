Taylor Ridge Rockridge dismantles Port Byron Riverdale in convincing manner 57-18

Taylor Ridge Rockridge handled Port Byron Riverdale 57-18 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 5.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 53-20 game on January 20, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.