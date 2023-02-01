Taylor Ridge Rockridge earns narrow win over Farmington 30-23

Taylor Ridge Rockridge edged Farmington 30-23 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 26, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth-Roseville. For results, click here.
