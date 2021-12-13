Taylor Ridge Rockridge earns narrow win over Knoxville 39-31

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Taylor Ridge Rockridge passed in a 39-31 victory at Knoxville's expense in Illinois girls basketball on December 13.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 24-24 tie through the first quarter.

