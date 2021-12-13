 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylor Ridge Rockridge earns narrow win over Knoxville 39-31
0 comments

Taylor Ridge Rockridge earns narrow win over Knoxville 39-31

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Taylor Ridge Rockridge passed in a 39-31 victory at Knoxville's expense in Illinois girls basketball on December 13.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 24-24 tie through the first quarter.

Recently on December 7 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Geneseo in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News