Taylor Ridge Rockridge earns narrow win over Knoxville 39-31

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Taylor Ridge Rockridge passed in a 39-31 victory at Knoxville's expense in Illinois girls basketball on December 13.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 24-24 tie through the first quarter.
Recently on December 7 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Geneseo in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.