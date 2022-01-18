Taylor Ridge Rockridge edges Rock Island Alleman in tough test 38-29

A sigh of relief filled the air in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's locker room after Tuesday's 38-29 win against Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 16-15 in the last stanza.

