Taylor Ridge Rockridge edges Rock Island Alleman in tough test 38-29

A sigh of relief filled the air in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's locker room after Tuesday's 38-29 win against Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge fought to a 22-14 halftime margin at Rock Island Alleman's expense.
The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 16-15 in the last stanza.
In recent action on January 13, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Orion on January 10 at Orion High School. For more, click here.
