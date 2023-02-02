Taylor Ridge Rockridge notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Erie-Prophetstown 38-25 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 2.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 60-21 game on February 3, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 26, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth-Roseville . For a full recap, click here. Erie-Prophetstown took on Orion on January 23 at Orion High School. Click here for a recap.

