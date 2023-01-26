Taylor Ridge Rockridge nips Monmouth-Roseville in taut scare 20-13

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Taylor Ridge Rockridge passed in a 20-13 victory at Monmouth-Roseville's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville squared off with February 18, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Monmouth-Roseville took on Sherrard on January 12 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For a full recap, click here.
