 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylor Ridge Rockridge plants its flag on Orion 44-18
0 Comments

Taylor Ridge Rockridge plants its flag on Orion 44-18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Ridge Rockridge took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Orion 44-18 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 29-5 lead over the Chargers.

Recently on January 3 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News