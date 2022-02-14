Taylor Ridge Rockridge staggers Aledo Mercer County with punishing performance 63-39

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Aledo Mercer County 63-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Rockets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-24 lead over the Golden Eagles.
In recent action on February 7, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Morrison and Aledo Mercer County took on Annawan on February 9 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.
